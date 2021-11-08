Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $37.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 236,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 69,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 137,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

