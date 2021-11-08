BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.60 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biodelivery beat Q3 earnings but missed revenue estimates. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 34,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

