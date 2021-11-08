Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,699 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

IBM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.13. 25,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

