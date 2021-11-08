Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 7,161 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.43. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

