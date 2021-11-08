Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. 50,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,849. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20.

