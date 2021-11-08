Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $531.16. 41,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.59 and its 200 day moving average is $494.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $368.80 and a 52-week high of $533.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

