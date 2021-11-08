Walleye Capital LLC Takes $6.92 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

