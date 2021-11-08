Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $336.67

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.67 and last traded at $336.59, with a volume of 6494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.99.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.