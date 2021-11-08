United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

