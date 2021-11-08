Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 81.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $629.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

