Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,800 shares of company stock worth $1,095,242 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,945,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. 21,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.