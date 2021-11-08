Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,114. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

