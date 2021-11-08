TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TSE TIXT traded up C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,595. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.00.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

