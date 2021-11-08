West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. 990,063 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

