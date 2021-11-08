Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,072 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $58,198,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 51,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

