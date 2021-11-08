Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.35 and a 12-month high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

