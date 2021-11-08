iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Wilshire Advisors LLC

Wilshire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

