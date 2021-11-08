Woodline Partners LP Acquires 361,514 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 250.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.22% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 106,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $82.69 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

