37,873 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.78 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

