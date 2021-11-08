Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

