Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $183.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.09.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

