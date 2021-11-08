Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) is Yaupon Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 4.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

EXC stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

