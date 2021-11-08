Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €317.00 ($372.94) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

