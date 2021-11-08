TD Securities Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of IBIBF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

