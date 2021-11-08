Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.33 ($178.04).

Shares of SU traded down €0.68 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €153.20 ($180.24). The company had a trading volume of 780,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

