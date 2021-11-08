Scotiabank Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$122.50

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMTNF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF stock remained flat at $$90.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.