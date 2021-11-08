HM Payson & Co. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $217.88. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,059. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $221.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

