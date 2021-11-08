S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for about 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

