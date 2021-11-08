Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.45. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $127.35 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

