S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 91,353 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,539. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $98.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

