Woodline Partners LP Has $34.23 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256,511 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.