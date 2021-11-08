Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.