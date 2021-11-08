Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $694,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

