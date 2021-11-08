Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

WDIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.92. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

