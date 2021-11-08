Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 53,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,539,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,362,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,988.88. 27,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,839.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,651.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,011.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,409 shares of company stock worth $454,799,117 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

