Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.