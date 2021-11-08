Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 87,991 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.01. 14,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,391. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

