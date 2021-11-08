Hahn Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

