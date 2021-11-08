Hahn Capital Management LLC Buys 6,259 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. PVH comprises about 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

