Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,304 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 5.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.