Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,144 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.73. 7,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.