PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $253,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 4,094,074 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.