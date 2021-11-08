PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

SUPN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,514. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

