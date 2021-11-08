PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $433,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. CTS accounts for approximately 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CTS by 109,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTS by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,161. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

