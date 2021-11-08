DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $112.69 and last traded at $112.69. Approximately 42,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,298,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,359 shares of company stock worth $12,269,926.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.