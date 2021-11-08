Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $72.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

