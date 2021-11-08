Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.78. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

