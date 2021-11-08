Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $499 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.47 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 8,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

