Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

OTCMKTS IDRSF remained flat at $$20.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.