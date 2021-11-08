Decentraland 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $4.91 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,010,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,930,091 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

